Advertisement

‘Encanto’ tops Thanksgiving box office

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the...
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)(Disney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney’s “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Encanto” led the box office with $27 million over the weekend and $40.3 million across the five-day holiday frame. The film marks Walt Disney Animation’s sixtieth animated feature.

MGM’s “House of Gucci,” from director Ridley Scott, debuted with $14.2 million over the three-day weekend and $21.8 million across five days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mike and Nick Hoheisel
Brothers set aside political differences, work together in service to community
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the...
Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack
Women take shelter from the rain under a gate belonging to the old Medina of Rabat, Morocco,...
Morroco joins a list of countries halting incoming flights amid variant concerns
FILE — Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a...
Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
FILE - Charlie Chaplin congratulates entertainer Josephine Baker after her performance at the...
France to immortalize Missouri-born Josephine Baker yet again