Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police believe alcohol and speed caused a fatal rollover crash on Thanksgiving night. The crash happened at the intersection of 13th and Hillside, killing 65-year-old Leroy Grim Jr. and critically injuring another woman. However, Grim’s family is determined to keep his memory alive.

Pastor Paul Carr, Grim’s brother, says his brother was fun-loving, family-oriented, and the type of brother he was lucky to have. Wichita police say the SUV Grim was in was stopped at a red light when a truck rear-ended it, causing it to flip. They believe the driver of the truck, 37-year-old Garrett Myers, was drunk and now faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Carr said, “none of us were here to be with him... it’s devastating.”

Carr and his family are now trying to work through their grief and remembering the best parts of him.

“I talked with him the day before, and his birthday was Monday when he turned 65. On Thanksgiving, that was the anniversary of our mother’s death. And to have him die on the same day... oh man,” said Carr.

They want his memory to live on with a memorial for Wichita’s youth. Carr set up a GoFundMe to help underprivileged youth live a better life. He wants to create a college fund so they can have the opportunity to go to college.

