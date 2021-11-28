Advertisement

France to immortalize Missouri-born Josephine Baker yet again

FILE - Charlie Chaplin congratulates entertainer Josephine Baker after her performance at the...
FILE - Charlie Chaplin congratulates entertainer Josephine Baker after her performance at the charity gala "Le Bal des Petits Lits Blancs," at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, on May 20, 1953. France is inducting Josephine Baker – Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French Resistance fighter and civil rights leader – into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France's most revered luminaries. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) - France is inducting Missouri-born cabaret dancer Josephine Baker who was also a French World War II spy and civil rights activist into its Pantheon.

She is the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. A coffin carrying soils from places where Baker made her mark will be deposited Tuesday inside the domed Pantheon monument overlooking the Left Bank of Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided on her entry into the Pantheon. The move is meant to send a message against racism and celebrate U.S.-French connections in addition to honoring an exceptional figure in French history.

