Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

FILE — Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a...
FILE — Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York, July 2, 2020. Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds before dying a mysterious death. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, Maxwell's next act will be decided by a U.S. trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies’ pension funds. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died facing charges he sexually abused teenage girls.

Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, a U.S. trial will decide whether Maxwell’s next act will be serving decades in prison.

Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.

