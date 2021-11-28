Advertisement

Morroco joins a list of countries halting incoming flights amid variant concerns

Women take shelter from the rain under a gate belonging to the old Medina of Rabat, Morocco,...
Women take shelter from the rain under a gate belonging to the old Medina of Rabat, Morocco, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)(Mosa'ab Elshamy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RABAT, Morocco (AP) - Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Morroco’s Foreign Ministry announced the move Sunday, tweeting that the decision was taken to “preserve the achievements realized by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic.” Morocco kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the virus.

The kingdom in North Africa is currently at the forefront of the continent’s vaccination effort. The flight suspension was among the most dramatic of many restrictions being imposed globally as nations scramble to slow the variant’s spread.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mike and Nick Hoheisel
Brothers set aside political differences, work together in service to community
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

Latest News

FILE — Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a...
Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
FILE - Charlie Chaplin congratulates entertainer Josephine Baker after her performance at the...
France to immortalize Missouri-born Josephine Baker yet again
Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown against...
West Virginia holds off Kansas, 34-28
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor