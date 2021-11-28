Much warmer, near record highs Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that very warm weather is on the way for the final few days of November and as we begin December this week.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s, which will be near record highs for many locations.

A cold front will move through Monday night into early Tuesday. The front will move through dry, but it will bring temperatures back into the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

More record warmth is on the way Wednesday and Thursday as highs will make it into the 70s again with sunshine.

A couple more cold fronts will move through next weekend, which will eventually bring a return to cooler conditions and more typical fall temperatures.

The warmer weather pattern will also keep us dry. Chances for rain are very low through the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 73

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 40

Tue: High: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 42 Sunny and warm.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 43 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 37 Mostly sunny. Cooler.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 36 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

