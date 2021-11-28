Advertisement

Phil Saviano, key clergy sex abuse whistleblower, dies at 69

FILE — In this Feb. 15, 2002 file photograph, Phil Saviano, regional coordinator for the...
FILE — In this Feb. 15, 2002 file photograph, Phil Saviano, regional coordinator for the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, poses for a portrait in his Boston home. Saviano, a clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower who played a pivotal role in exposing decades of predatory assaults by Roman Catholic priests in the United States, has died, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. He was 69. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - A clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower who played a pivotal role in exposing decades of predatory assaults by Roman Catholic priests has died. Phil Saviano was 69. Saviano’s story was the basis of the 2015 Oscar-winning film “Spotlight”.

“Spotlight” centered on The Boston Globe’s investigation that revealed how scores of priests molested children and got away with it because church leaders covered it up. Saviano played a central role in illuminating the scandal, which led to the resignation of Boston’s Cardinal Bernard Law and church settlements with hundreds of victims. He was also an outspoken critic of the Vatican’s reluctance to deal decisively with the fallout.

