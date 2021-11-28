Warm and dry weather continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cool 50s and low 60s today, but warmer weather returns Monday and sticks around through the week.

Plenty of sunshine and light winds today will make it feel pretty nice, even with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. Overall, a nice end to the Thanksgiving Holiday. No travel concerns or issues across Kansas or the central Plains through the afternoon. Clear and chilly tonight with morning temperatures in the 30s Monday morning.

Sunshine combined with light southwest to westerly winds will send the mercury into the 70s for Monday afternoon. Record highs are safe Monday, but a few may fall by Thursday afternoon. A series of weak cold fronts (mainly wind shifts) will move across Kansas through Friday. Dry weather will persist and temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.

A stronger cold front will affect the region next weekend, with temperatures closer to normal for the first weekend in December.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny. Cooler. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 59

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny, much warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: W/E 5-10. Low: 40

Tue: High: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 41 Sunny- record warmth possible.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

