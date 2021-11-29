Advertisement

Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew’s sexual harassment allegations

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. Transcripts released Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) -New details on Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother Andrew. Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.

Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with his top advisers, and was looped in on emails in February in March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women.

He also offered to help try and find out through his “sources” whether more women were going to come forward. Chris Cuomo has said it was a mistake to have joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother’s advisors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

