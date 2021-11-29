Advertisement

College student dies after fraternity’s amateur boxing match

By KTNV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Family members and loved ones of a Las Vegas college student are looking for answers after his death from injuries sustained during a fraternity’s amateur “Fight Night” event.

Instead of a party for his 21st birthday, friends and family of Nathan Valencia staged a candlelight vigil Saturday. Valencia, a University of Nevada Las Vegas student, died following a Nov. 19 charity boxing match, also known as “Fight Night,” hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Loved ones say they wanted Valencia, an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, to back out of the fight, but he insisted, saying he was doing it for a good cause.

Nathan Valencia, a University of Nevada Las Vegas student, died days before his 21st birthday...
Nathan Valencia, a University of Nevada Las Vegas student, died days before his 21st birthday after he collapsed following a charity boxing match hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity.(Source: KTNV via CNN)

Minutes after the fight ended, things took a tragic turn when Valencia collapsed.

“I watch as he sits down in his chair, tilts over and falls to the ground,” said one of Valencia’s closest friends in remarks at the vigil. “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there when you needed me most.”

Valencia was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined he was internally bleeding. His injuries were too severe, and he died days later on Nov. 23.

The Valencia family’s attorney, Nick Lasso, says medical help wasn’t available at the event. He also claims there was no professional referee.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked… We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life,” reads a statement in part from Lasso on behalf of Valencia’s family.

Valencia’s organs were donated to eight different transplant recipients.

“He was the best person that anyone could have asked for. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said Malcolm McGruder, Valencia’s fraternity brother.

The UNLV president expressed sympathy for Valencia’s family in a statement. He says the school is reviewing the incident to “determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are also investigating.

Copyright 2021 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Mike and Nick Hoheisel
Brothers set aside political differences, work together in service to community

Latest News

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the retired...
News security guard dies days after shooting in San Francisco area
The young man collapsed minutes after the fight, and doctors determined he was internally...
Family of Las Vegas student who died after amateur boxing match seeks answers
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek cracks up Betty Castor, left as she recalls her time...
Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies