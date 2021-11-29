Advertisement

Dillons recalls meat at local store after cooler breaks down

Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Dillons has issued a recall on an undetermined amount of fresh beef, pork, and poultry items sold at the 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor). The grocery chain said there were temperature concerns with the location’s refrigerated cooler. Select items were potentially at risk and have been removed from sale, the store said. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The fresh meat items were sold from November 25 (7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) through November 26, 2021 (7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.). The items include the following:

  • Fresh Beef – ground beef, steaks, roasts, stew meats, premade fresh patties
  • Fresh Pork – chops, roasts, tenderloins, ribs, bratwursts, Italian sausage
  • Fresh Chicken – ground chicken, gizzards, livers
  • Fresh Turkey – ground and cut turkey pieces (fresh and frozen whole turkeys were not impacted)
  • Uncooked Hams
  • Ground Bison
  • Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Dillons said the problem with the cooler was determined to be a faulty expansion valve, which prevented the cooler from operating at full capacity. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased these products as described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additionally, if customers have concerns with any item from the meat department, please visit the store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may also contact 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. CT to 11:00 p.m. CT, and Saturday through Sunday 7:00 a.m. CT to 7:30 p.m. CT.

