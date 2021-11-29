Advertisement

Family displaced, dog dead after Sunday mobile home fire

A family is left displaced after a fire engulfed their East Wichita trailer in the 100 block of...
A family is left displaced after a fire engulfed their East Wichita trailer in the 100 block of S. Greenwich Ave Sunday morning, killing one of their dogs.(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family is left displaced after a fire engulfed their East Wichita trailer in the 100 block of S. Greenwich Ave Sunday morning, killing one of their dogs.

“I’ve been in this house for 15 years and lost everything,” Scott Killman, whose father owned the house, said. “Everything we have had for the last 30 years was in this house, my belongings, my dad who passed, all his memorials are gone and melted away. We don’t even know what to think, it’s hard to think of what to do next right now.”

Killman said when the fire started Sunday morning, he was at a store nearby and could see the smoke from the parking lot. He turned into a public scanner, heard his address, and rushed home.

His mom and uncle make it out of the house safely, while his sister was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is ok.

“My sister barely made it out, I don’t know what I would do if she hadn’t made it,” Killman said. “I’m so glad my mom and uncle are all safe.”

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire but believes it was likely due to faulty wiring or an electrical appliance. Killman said a space heater was plugged in near where the fire started. The home is a total loss.

“My sister’s dog got out of the kennel just in time but not enough time to save her life,” Killman said. “I guess it’s a dog’s instinct to get under blankets and pillows and she just suffocated herself.”

Killman said while the family is devastated and doesn’t know what they will do next, he’s just thankful everyone made it out alive.

