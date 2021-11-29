Advertisement

Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87

FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee off at the Masters, so many of his prime years squandered by the scourge of racism.(AP Photo/File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lee Elder, a golfer who broke the race barrier to compete in the Masters Tournament, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced.

Elder’s invitation to the 1975 Masters at Augusta National garnered him death threats since he was the first Black man to be invited, and he ended up missing the cut, Golf Digest said. He would play at the Masters five more times.

After he first competed in the Masters, doors slowly kept opening within the game, WRDW reported. Augusta National made Ron Townsend its first Black member in 1990, seven years before Tiger Woods won the first of his five Masters titles.

His career included multiple Tour victories and an appearance at the Ryder Cup.

Elder was honored this past April at Augusta National, the PGA said, “and his legacy will surely live on.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter

Latest News

The national menorah was lit Sunday on the first night of Hannukah.
Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO
Wichita Public Library
Library offering internet bundles for 28-day checkout