House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Douglas County booking records show that House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was released on a $250 bond. This follows an arrest in October where he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

Release: House Democratic Leader Responds to Representative Aaron Coleman’s Arrest #ksleg pic.twitter.com/MlO2b0qwIM — Kansas House Democrats (@KSHouseDems) November 29, 2021

Both democratic and republican lawmakers have called for Coleman to resign. The house democratic leader repeated that call today and urged Coleman to seek help for his mental health.

