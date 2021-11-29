Advertisement

House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

A Rep. from Kansas City, Kansas.
A Rep. from Kansas City, Kansas.(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Douglas County booking records show that House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was released on a $250 bond. This follows an arrest in October where he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

Both democratic and republican lawmakers have called for Coleman to resign. The house democratic leader repeated that call today and urged Coleman to seek help for his mental health.

