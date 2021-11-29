Advertisement

Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal court on Monday blocked a federal vaccine mandate impacting health care workers, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri placed a temporary injunction on the mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that required nearly all health care employees, volunteers and third-party contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Schmidt and nine other state attorneys general filed the lawsuit on Nov. 10, arguing that the mandate will threaten numerous already short-staffed nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities with closure. He said small rural facilities are at particular risk of closure.

The injunction covers Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers in Kansas, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mandate will remain on hold in these states pending further court proceedings.

Earlier this month, a different federal court stayed the “OSHA mandate” that applied to private employers with more than 100 employees. A third lawsuit filed by Kansas challenges the mandate for federal contractors and is scheduled for a hearing Friday on the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.

In addition, new state legislation that became effective last week requires all employers, both public or private sector, to accommodate employee requests for relief from COVID-19 vaccine requirements on medical grounds or the ground that the requirement would violate a sincerely held religious belief of the employee and for religious requests, forbids employers from “inquiring into the sincerity of the request” by the employee.

A copy of today’s ruling regarding the CMS mandate is available at https://bit.ly/3I3ycVJ.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
Haysville family maintains 100-year-old family Model-T heirloom.
Haysville family preserves 100-year-old Model T family heirloom

Latest News

New KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek
Janet Stanek announced as new KDHE Secretary
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’