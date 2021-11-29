Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal court on Monday blocked a federal vaccine mandate impacting health care workers, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri placed a temporary injunction on the mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that required nearly all health care employees, volunteers and third-party contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Schmidt and nine other state attorneys general filed the lawsuit on Nov. 10, arguing that the mandate will threaten numerous already short-staffed nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities with closure. He said small rural facilities are at particular risk of closure.

The injunction covers Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers in Kansas, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mandate will remain on hold in these states pending further court proceedings.

Earlier this month, a different federal court stayed the “OSHA mandate” that applied to private employers with more than 100 employees. A third lawsuit filed by Kansas challenges the mandate for federal contractors and is scheduled for a hearing Friday on the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.

In addition, new state legislation that became effective last week requires all employers, both public or private sector, to accommodate employee requests for relief from COVID-19 vaccine requirements on medical grounds or the ground that the requirement would violate a sincerely held religious belief of the employee and for religious requests, forbids employers from “inquiring into the sincerity of the request” by the employee.

A copy of today’s ruling regarding the CMS mandate is available at https://bit.ly/3I3ycVJ.

