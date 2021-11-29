Advertisement

KDHE emphasizes vaccine importance, says state more prepared for omicron variant

KDHE
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there are no confirmed cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kansas, or even the US., the Kansas Department of Health and Environment urges a proactive response.

“This variant is new, and it is still unknown how transmissible or contagious this variant is. It is unclear how quickly it will spread, but it has been found in 17 countries already and we should assume that it is only a matter of time before it will be found in the United States,” the department said. “KDHE will continue to sequence positive COVID-19 samples to look for the omicron variant.”

The KDHE reports more than 64 percent of Kansas’ eligible population being fully vaccinated and that the state is more prepared for the omicron than previous variants.

While health experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to protect against sever disease and death from the new variant, the KDHE issued a reminder that the vaccine is available for everyone aged five and older and that the booster dose is available for all adults (18 and older)>

“Boosters increase the strength of your antibody response, so even if the virus mutates, a boost makes it more likely that your antibodies can prevent you from getting sick or seriously ill, even with the new variant,” the KDHE said.

The state health department advises getting the booster now if you are six months past your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months past your J&J vaccine,

“As we continue to learn more about the Omicron variant, taking steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus remains the same. Kansans should receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, wear a mask in public indoor settings, wash their hands frequently, physically distance from others as much as possible, stay home if they feel sick, and get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 disease or have symptoms,” the KDHE said.

You can find the nearest vaccination clinic to you by visiting Vaccines.gov.

