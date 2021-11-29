Library offering internet bundles for 28-day checkout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Library has received American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Federal Communications Commission to provide 250 internet bundles for customers to borrow. The internet bundles include a wireless hotspot and a Chromebook.

“This service gives the Library a unique opportunity to bridge the digital divide in Wichita by giving residents with low or no internet connectivity at home the tools they need to access necessary infrastructure from home,” Director of Libraries Jaime Prothro said.

Customers can call (316) 261-8500 or visit catalog.wichitalibrary.org to place a hold on a bundle. Customers must have a library card in good standing to use this service. Bundles may be picked up at any Wichita Public Library location and will check out for 28 days.

Each bundle comes with a Chromebook 3100, a T-Mobile hotspot, information about Library services, a copy of the Library’s internet and acceptable use policy, and how-to guides for using these devices.

