Man booked for manslaughter after fight at NE Wichita results in death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Wichita man for involuntary manslaughter after another man died from his injuries following a fight early Friday, Nov. 26, at a northeast Wichita bar.

Police said the arrest of James Thomas, of Wichita, after an investigation into a disturbance reported about 2 a.m. Friday at Mulligan’s Pub in the 8300 block of East 32nd Street North. Upon arrival to the scene in response to the report of a disturbance involving multiple people, WPD officers learned a 31-year-old man, Alonzo Haywood, of Wichita, was injured.

Police said Haywood was at the bar with multiple family members and after closing time, an argument broke out between a person from that group and Thomas, who police said, was also there with multiple people.

“The argument escalated when Thomas punched Haywood, causing him to the ground and strike his head,” police,” said. “Multiple people then began physically fighting.”

Police said friends took Haywood to a local hospital where he died Sunday.

Thomas initially was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery following his early Friday-morning arrest. After Haywood died, that charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

