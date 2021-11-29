Man sentenced for 2020 attempted kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Victor M. Lara-Aguilar was sentenced to 34 months in jail for the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in a Plainview neighborhood more than a year and a half ago.

Lara-Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of criminal restraint in September and was sentenced on Wednesday. He also received 12 months in jail for a separate drug charge; the sentences will run concurrently.

The 12-year-old girl was walking near 31st South and Clifton in May 2020 when Lara-Aguilera approached her, said she was coming with him and grabbed her by the arm.

Police say the girl screamed loudly and pulled away from him. She then ran to her grandmother’s house, where she told her mother what happened. Her mother called police, and the girl provided a description of the suspect.

