Mild start to an unseasonably warm week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures generally in the 30s. However, later today will be anything but seasonal as temperatures take-off into the 70s or record high territory.

The record high today in Wichita is 76 (1933) and while it appears safe, more records may fall this week as the unusually warm weather pattern remains in place. The best chance of breaking a record high in the metro happens on Thursday as forecast highs in the lower to middle 70s would surpass the current record of 69 from 2012.

When will the warm spell come to an end? Most likely this weekend into early next week. While exact evolution is still unclear, much colder air currently residing in Canada is forecast to move south into Kansas. While below normal temperatures look likely next week (December 5-12), unfortunately little to no moisture is expected the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not quite as warm. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 66.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 69. Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 74. Sunny, record warmth.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 55. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 52. Partly cloudy, breezy.

