Advertisement

Mild start to an unseasonably warm week

Record highs may fall today
Record highs may fall today(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures generally in the 30s. However, later today will be anything but seasonal as temperatures take-off into the 70s or record high territory.

The record high today in Wichita is 76 (1933) and while it appears safe, more records may fall this week as the unusually warm weather pattern remains in place. The best chance of breaking a record high in the metro happens on Thursday as forecast highs in the lower to middle 70s would surpass the current record of 69 from 2012.

When will the warm spell come to an end? Most likely this weekend into early next week. While exact evolution is still unclear, much colder air currently residing in Canada is forecast to move south into Kansas. While below normal temperatures look likely next week (December 5-12), unfortunately little to no moisture is expected the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not quite as warm. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 66.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 69. Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 74. Sunny, record warmth.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 55. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 52. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter

Latest News

A Rep. from Kansas City, Kansas.
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
A family is left displaced after a fire engulfed their East Wichita trailer in the 100 block of...
Family displaced, dog dead after Sunday mobile home fire
FILE — In this Feb. 15, 2002 file photograph, Phil Saviano, regional coordinator for the...
Phil Saviano, key clergy sex abuse whistleblower, dies at 69
GRANT HILLSIDE FATAL CRASH PKG
GRANT HILLSIDE FATAL CRASH PKG