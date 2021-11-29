Advertisement

Sea Turtle strandings increase after slow start

In this undated image provided by Mississippi Aquarium, is Banner the green sea turtle. The...
In this undated image provided by Mississippi Aquarium, is Banner the green sea turtle. The threatened sea turtle at the aquarium is getting medicine to reduce intestinal gas because a buildup was keeping her from diving. Banner was rescued in Florida after being severely injured by a boat propeller. (Courtesy Celeste Forcier/Mississippi Aquarium via AP)(Celeste Forcier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season. New England Aquarium experts said Monday they have so far cared for almost 120 turtles at the Quincy turtle hospital.

They have mostly been Kemp’s ridley turtles, but there have also been a few green turtles and loggerheads.

First, the turtles are treated for life-threatening conditions including pneumonia and dehydration. Then, they get trapped in Cape Cod Bay as temperatures drop and wind patterns change. Finally, the turtles are treated in Massachusetts before being flown to Southern states for continued rehabilitation and eventual release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the...
Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew’s sexual harassment allegations
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
New KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek
Janet Stanek announced as new KDHE Secretary
Victor M. Lara-Aguilar
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted kidnapping