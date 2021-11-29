Advertisement

Sedgwick County considering doubling fine for stray bullets

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will discuss this week the possibility of doubling fines for violation of its firearm discharge resolution from $500 to $1,000.

The resolution passed 4-1 this month, with only Lacey Cruse voting against it. The resolution makes it illegal for shoot a firearm with a bullet traveling from one property line to another, with some exceptions.

The commission will discuss the issue during its meeting on Dec. 1, with a recommended action of approval.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter

Latest News

Wichita Public Library
Library offering internet bundles for 28-day checkout
Stephen Sondheim's influence was felt in Wichita.
Sondheim’s death rocks Wichita theatre community
A Rep. from Kansas City, Kansas.
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
A family is left displaced after a fire engulfed their East Wichita trailer in the 100 block of...
Family displaced, dog dead after Sunday mobile home fire