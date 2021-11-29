Sedgwick County considering doubling fine for stray bullets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will discuss this week the possibility of doubling fines for violation of its firearm discharge resolution from $500 to $1,000.

The resolution passed 4-1 this month, with only Lacey Cruse voting against it. The resolution makes it illegal for shoot a firearm with a bullet traveling from one property line to another, with some exceptions.

The commission will discuss the issue during its meeting on Dec. 1, with a recommended action of approval.

