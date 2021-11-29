Sondheim’s death rocks Wichita theatre community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wayne Bryan with Music Theatre Wichita said the news of legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s death shook the local musical theatre scene.

Bryan started as an actor and has been a director in Wichita for 34 years. He said Sondheim and his plays influenced him greatly throughout his career.

“All the journeys Mr. Sondheim put in our path were some of the richest and most rewarding that you could ever imagine as a theatre-goer,” Bryan said.

Bryan had the opportunity to sing for Sondheim in a performance of Into The Woods.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Bryan said. “But he was very kind and complimentary after saying, ‘You sand the song the way it was written, and that was lovely.’”

Bryan hopes people will remember Sondheim through rewatching his work because, Bryan said, Sondheim was one of a kind.

“There will never be anyone like him again and I am so grateful for everything he gave us during his rich, long life,” Bryan said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.