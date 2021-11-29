Advertisement

Sondheim’s death rocks Wichita theatre community

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wayne Bryan with Music Theatre Wichita said the news of legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s death shook the local musical theatre scene.

Bryan started as an actor and has been a director in Wichita for 34 years. He said Sondheim and his plays influenced him greatly throughout his career.

“All the journeys Mr. Sondheim put in our path were some of the richest and most rewarding that you could ever imagine as a theatre-goer,” Bryan said.

Bryan had the opportunity to sing for Sondheim in a performance of Into The Woods.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Bryan said. “But he was very kind and complimentary after saying, ‘You sand the song the way it was written, and that was lovely.’”

Bryan hopes people will remember Sondheim through rewatching his work because, Bryan said, Sondheim was one of a kind.

“There will never be anyone like him again and I am so grateful for everything he gave us during his rich, long life,” Bryan said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 dead, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter

Latest News

Stephen Sondheim death
Stephen Sondheim Wichita influence
Model T preservation
Model T preservation
Scott Killman and his family were displaced by a Sunday morning fire
Mobile home fire
A Rep. from Kansas City, Kansas.
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence