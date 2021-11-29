Advertisement

Warmth is here to stay for awhile

Unusual weather is not going to change for the remainder of the week
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Record high temperatures were pretty common Monday afternoon and we will end up with more record warmth later in the week as the weather pattern is not going to change.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler, but not dramatically and still likely to be well above normal. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the state and winds will remain light for many areas.

It will warming back up on midweek with sunshine on Wednesday and west to southwest winds. Highs will be approaching 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Record highs are likely once again Thursday with many areas well into the 70s.

A cold front should move in for the start of the weekend, which will bring much of the state back to the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 38 Sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny.

