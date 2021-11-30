Advertisement

$1,200 Helping Hand helps send Christmas cards to troops

Wichita preschoolers make cards for deployed troops
Wichita preschoolers make cards for deployed troops(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $1,200 Helping Hand gift paid to send some Christmas cheer to troops serving overseas.

Volunteer Kansas, National Catastrophe Restoration, Inc. (NCRI), and Audacy, Inc. wanted to flood Kansas servicemen and servicewomen with signed holiday greeting cards. They collected names and addresses of Kansas military members who are deployed overseas and sent boxes full of cards for their entire units.

“There’s so little that we can do for them when they’re doing so much for us, and so this is just a small way for us to show them our appreciation,” said Volunteer Kansas Executive Director Nola Brown, whose organization connects hundreds of nonprofit organizations with volunteers across Kansas.

According to Brown, an estimated 450,000 men and women serve overseas; however, more than half of them never get a care package.

“When you’re away from home for months or years at a time, it gets really lonely and a little bit depressing,” Brown said. “We don’t want that for Kansas’ deployed military.”

The organizations called on volunteers to make and sign cards, and KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers helped pay for the postage with a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
Dillons recalls meat at local store after cooler breaks down
Leroy Grim Jr. died in crash on Thanksgiving.
Family of man who died in Thanksgiving crash, starts college fund in his honor
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Latest News

Stephen Sondheim's influence was felt in Wichita.
Sondheim’s death rocks Wichita theatre community
Haysville family maintains 100-year-old family Model-T heirloom.
Haysville family preserves 100-year-old Model T family heirloom
Mike and Nick Hoheisel
Brothers set aside political differences, work together in service to community
Bethel Life Thanksgiving
Bethel Life Thanksgiving