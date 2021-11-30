$1,200 Helping Hand helps send Christmas cards to troops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $1,200 Helping Hand gift paid to send some Christmas cheer to troops serving overseas.

Volunteer Kansas, National Catastrophe Restoration, Inc. (NCRI), and Audacy, Inc. wanted to flood Kansas servicemen and servicewomen with signed holiday greeting cards. They collected names and addresses of Kansas military members who are deployed overseas and sent boxes full of cards for their entire units.

“There’s so little that we can do for them when they’re doing so much for us, and so this is just a small way for us to show them our appreciation,” said Volunteer Kansas Executive Director Nola Brown, whose organization connects hundreds of nonprofit organizations with volunteers across Kansas.

According to Brown, an estimated 450,000 men and women serve overseas; however, more than half of them never get a care package.

“When you’re away from home for months or years at a time, it gets really lonely and a little bit depressing,” Brown said. “We don’t want that for Kansas’ deployed military.”

The organizations called on volunteers to make and sign cards, and KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers helped pay for the postage with a $1,200 Helping Hand.

