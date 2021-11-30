Advertisement

Booster shots could be key to omicron defense, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strengthening its stance on boosters for all adults amid concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant.

The CDC says all adults should get a COVID-19 booster shot six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

”We cannot predict the future, but we can be prepared for it. To be crystal clear, we have far more tools to fight the variant today then we had at this time last year,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Currently, 22% of fully-vaccinated people 18 years and older have gotten a booster, 32% of those 50 and older and the largest number of people booster are 65 and older at about 44%.

Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine booster shot for those who are 16 and 17 years old, according to CNN.

”Vaccines and particularly boosters give you a level of antibody that even with variants like delta, give you a degree of cross protection, particularly against severe disease,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

There are still many unknowns when it comes to the omicron variant, but top U.S. health officials say its emergence further emphasizes the need for boosters, vaccination and prevention efforts, like wearing a mask.

”I’m not worried that the vaccines won’t work at all, but I’m worried the vaccines will take a hit on their efficacy and if they do, that’s going to make it harder to control this pandemic,” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said.

So far, no omicron cases have been identified in the U.S., but officials are reiterating that the virus is still spreading and precautions should be taken amid the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
Dillons recalls meat at local store after cooler breaks down
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter...
Man booked for manslaughter after fight in NE Wichita results in death
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Latest News

Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and...
Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollet staged hoax