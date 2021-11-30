Advertisement

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. Transcripts released Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment.

The network said transcripts released by New York’s attorney general revealed its anchor had a greater involvement in his brother’s case than they knew and raise serious questions. Cuomo is anchor of ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ on the network, frequently CNN’s most-watched show.

He anchored Monday night after the documents were released, but did not discuss the matter.

