Advertisement

Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wife of a former Wichita police officer injured during a 2017 chase has settled a lawsuit against a local car dealership from which the suspect vehicle was stolen. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the matter between Claudale Arterburn and Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac LLC has been resolved to the satisfaction of both of the parties, but the terms of the resolution are confidential.

Claudale Arterburn filed the lawsuit against Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac LLC in March 2021 seeking millions in punitive damages for the disabling injuries her husband, now retired Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn, sustained on February 7, 2017, when he was run over by an SUV during a pursuit.

Court documents stated that the black 2016 Chevy Tahoe, along with two dealers’ tags, were stolen from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac in December 2016 but not reported to police until the day Brian Arterburn was severely injured.

The suspect and Tahoe driver, Justin Terrazas, pleaded guilty in the case in 2018. He was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
Dillons recalls meat at local store after cooler breaks down
51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter...
Man booked for manslaughter after fight in NE Wichita results in death
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
generic jail
Harvey County jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 outbreak
James Chivers
Wichita man arrested in Ohio after police chase reaches 100 mph
A group of 44 youth delegates and 5 chaperones represented Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday...
Nov. 30 Eye on Ag Update