Harvey County jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Detention Center in Newton is temporarily suspending visitation due to COVID-19 cases among inmates.

A Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon by the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said the decision was made as staff “continue to mitigate the spread in our facility now and in the future.”

The post noted that while in-person visitation is suspended, inmates can still participate in phone calls and video conferencing. They also will continue to receive care from medical professionals.

We are temporarily suspending visitation at the Harvey County Detention Center due to positive COVID-19 cases among... Posted by Harvey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.