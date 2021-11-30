Advertisement

At least four people shot at Michigan high school; suspect arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit and shot four to six people, though no fatalities have been reported.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered. It also says it doesn’t think there was more than one assailant.

The sheriff’s office says four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if the wounded were students.

