Nov. 30 Eye on Ag Update

A group of 44 youth delegates and 5 chaperones represented Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday...
A group of 44 youth delegates and 5 chaperones represented Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday at the National 4-H Congress.(4-H Kansas/Facebook)
By Brityne Rucker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The White House says 4.4% of USA employees did not comply with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. Therefore, 95.6% of USDA employees have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine or filed for an exemption. The USDA has some of the lowest numbers to receive the vaccine among the reported federal agencies.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has once again extended service waivers for livestock haulers. The waivers include livestock and livestock feed. This has been extended through February 28, 2022, and includes all 50 states. The hours-of-service rule limits truckers to 11 hours of driving time and 14 consecutive hours of on-duty time in any 24-hour period. It also requires prescribed rest periods.

The National Pork Producer Council thanked the Biden Administration for extending the waiver for commercial truckers from the federal hours of service (HOS) regulation.

A group of Kansas 4-H students spent their holiday traveling east to Atlanta to attend the annual 4-H Congress. The conference is celebrating more than 100 years. The group of 44 youth delegates and five chaperones heard from impactful speakers and enjoyed networking opportunities. 

Kansas was well represented at 4-H Congress with 44 youth delegates and 5 chaperones.

Posted by Kansas 4-H on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

