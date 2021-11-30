Temps tumble a tad today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another seasonably cool, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures generally in the 30s. Behind a weak cold front today will be a tad cooler compared to Monday, but highs in the lower to middle 60s are 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Warmer temperatures return to the state on Wednesday. The record high in Wichita is 71 (1917) and while it appears safe, many records will fall on Thursday as highs soar into the middle to upper 70s. The record on Thursday in Wichita is 69 (2012) and we should beat it with ease.

When will the warm spell come to an end? Most likely this weekend into early next week. While exact evolution is still unclear, much colder air currently residing in Canada is forecast to move south into Kansas. While below normal temperatures look likely next week (December 5-12), unfortunately little to no moisture is expected the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, not quite as warm. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/W 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 69.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 75. Sunny, record warmth.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 71. Mostly sunny, near record warmth.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 54. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 51. Partly cloudy.

