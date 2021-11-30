Advertisement

Temps tumble a tad today

Cooler today, record warmth this week.
Cooler today, record warmth this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another seasonably cool, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures generally in the 30s. Behind a weak cold front today will be a tad cooler compared to Monday, but highs in the lower to middle 60s are 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Warmer temperatures return to the state on Wednesday. The record high in Wichita is 71 (1917) and while it appears safe, many records will fall on Thursday as highs soar into the middle to upper 70s. The record on Thursday in Wichita is 69 (2012) and we should beat it with ease.

When will the warm spell come to an end? Most likely this weekend into early next week. While exact evolution is still unclear, much colder air currently residing in Canada is forecast to move south into Kansas. While below normal temperatures look likely next week (December 5-12), unfortunately little to no moisture is expected the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, not quite as warm. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/W 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 69.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 75. Sunny, record warmth.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 71. Mostly sunny, near record warmth.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 54. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 51. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Kansas obtains new injunction blocking vaccine mandate for health care workers
Dillons at Harry and Edgemoor in Wichita
Dillons recalls meat at local store after cooler breaks down
51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter...
Man booked for manslaughter after fight in NE Wichita results in death
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Teen critically injured in apparent accidental shooting in SW Wichita
Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested...
House Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Latest News

Helping Hand
Helping Hand: Christmas Cards for Troops
A medical worker wears plastic gloves at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in...
Doctors warn against false information as they learn more about new COVID variant
Lucinda's in Old Town
Wichita businesses welcome Cyber Monday shoppers
Holiday shipping
Wichita businesses welcome Cyber Monday despite supply chain woes