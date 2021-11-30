Advertisement

On the way to record highs

Unusually warm weather is going to hang around through the rest of the week
Record highs are likely the next few days.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much warmer air is expected to push back into Kansas for the middle of the week and record highs will fall in many areas. Much of the region will have highs 20-30 degrees above average.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light west winds and highs that will be near or just above 70 degrees. The record for Wichita is 71.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with mid to upper 70s by the end of the afternoon. Record setting temperatures will be widespread for Kansas.

Although Friday still looks warm, a cold front should be coming through, which will drop the temperatures heading into the weekend. There’s no chance for any rain between now and the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/W 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 40.

Thu: High: 76 Sunny. Record highs.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 39 Turning cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy; gusty afternoon winds.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 25 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 30 Partly cloudy; windy.

