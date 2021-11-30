Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Illuminations at Botanica

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanksgiving is in the rearview and Christmas is fast approaching!

If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than Illuminations at Botanica. This spectacular, festive event features millions of lights with some set to music! You also won’t want to miss Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Village, the Funky Tree, and more!

You do need reservations for this fun event, and you can make them and get more information at botanica.org/illuminations.

