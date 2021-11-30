Wichita businesses welcome Cyber Monday shoppers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Everywhere you look, there is extra sparkle and decor leading up to Christmas as businesses prepare for the busiest shopping day of the year.

“We want you to be the ultimate gift-giving hero. We weren’t sure how shipping delays would affect us this year so we definitely ordered a lot earlier to be stocked for you,” said Shannon McMillan, manager at Lucinda’s in Old Town.

This year, companies are prepared to ship more than three billion packages for what could be record-setting sales on Cyber Monday. Businesses in Wichita are joining the shopping holiday by offering online deals and getting creative to overcome the shipping crisis.

Lucinda’s is now offering pick-up delivery as one more option for customers this year.

“We had a wonderful weekend with Black Friday and small business Saturday. This is a way to do even more shopping in the comfort of your home. we’ve really been working hard to build our website and make it convenient to get those Cyber Monday deals but still shop local. there is a feature too there that you can do curbside pick up,” said McMillan.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said if you order a package on Cyber Monday, it should arrive well before Christmas. The very latest you should order is Dec. 15 if you want it by Christmas Day. The postal service and private shippers, like UPS and FedEx, are bringing in about 230,000 temporary workers to expedite those deliveries.

