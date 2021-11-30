Advertisement

Wichita man arrested in Ohio after police chase reaches 100 mph

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Ohio arrested a Wichita man after a chase involving at least three police departments reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

According to WLWT in Cincinnati, the chase started around 4 a.m. on Nov. 24 when a Mariemont police officer ran the plates on a Ford F-150 and found it was stolen. After the brief stop, the driver, identified as 35-year-old James Chivers, of Wichita, drove away.

Dashcam video shows Chivers driving on the wrong side of the road, passing other drivers during the pursuit and driving off the road. Police said the chase went through several jurisdictions and before ending in a Cincinnati neighborhood where Chivers nearly struck officers and their cruisers before giving up. Officers used a stun gun to take him into custody. No officers were hurt.

Police said Chivers stole in a car in Indiana and then stole the Ford F-150 from a home he burglarized in Ohio. He is charged with felonious assault, reckless operation, vandalism and receiving stolen property. Chivers is due back in court next week.

