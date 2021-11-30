Wichita non-profits encourage giving throughout holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Non-profit organizations in Wichita are gearing up for local holiday distributions. They’re also reminding people that it is Giving Tuesday and they’re in need of help right now.

From Operation Holiday to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, these efforts bring joy to Jacob Wayman, the owner of OrangeTheory Fitness Wichita, as he places two angel trees at his east and west studios.

“It makes me feel like Santa every year because I get to load it on the back of my truck and I get to have all these presents as I take them to the distribution spot for the Salvation Army,” said Wayman. “It puts a huge smile on my face to know we have such a large membership base at Orangetheory that wants to give back.”

Wayman also serves as vice chair for the local Salvation Army board. The organization has under 500 angels still left to be adopted, and the final day for donations is Dec. 5.

“If you don’t mind running into the Towne East Square, picking up an angel, shop for it, I think that would be something that would help us in the next 2-3 days and into the weekend,” said Salvation Army Community Engagement Director Craig Davis.

Another local non-profit, Humankind Ministries is also in need of donations for what it calls, Sedgwick County’s largest holiday distribution program.

“I hope the community just rallies around these families in need and rallies around Operation Holiday. It’s such a wonderful program, and it’s a direct impact on the clients,” said LaTasha St. Arnault, president of HumanKind Ministries.

One challenge both organizations say they have faced this year is with the supply chain. Now, they said, there’s a greater need for new coats for kids and monetary donations.

“Kids coats, we could get things in bulk, anywhere from $8-10. We’ve seen those prices increase to $15-20, even on bulk orders. So, our expenses have gone up and we’re seeing a record number of children. last year, we served 7,000 children alone. and we never have enough kids coats. we’re really hopeful the community will come through.”

You can help either organization by clicking on one or both of the following links below.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.