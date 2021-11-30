Advertisement

Wichitan Roy Moye III earns GRAMMY nomination

Roy Moye III
Roy Moye III(KWCH)
By Jeffrey Lutz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An album of uplifting songs for children by artists of color helped a Wichitan receive his first GRAMMY nomination.

Roy Moye III is one of 24 artists featured on the album All One Tribe, released this year on Juneteenth (June 19) to celebrate the accomplishments and culture of persons of color. Moye performs “Black Lives Made STEM History” on the album, which was nominated for Best Children’s Album. The GRAMMY awards ceremony is happening Jan. 22, 2021.

Moye’s song honors the revolutionary accomplishments of Black and African pioneers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Moye sings about the origins of mathematics in Africa, important inventions of Black luminaries and the wonder of the Pyramids in Egypt, among other topics.

Among the people the song celebrates are:

  • Dr. Shirley Jackson, the first Black woman to earn a doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Louis Latimer, a Black inventor during the 19th century
  • Herman Branson, a Black physicist and chemist known for discovering the Alpha Helix
  • Garrett Morgan, who patented the first traffic signal in the United States in 1923

The chorus says:

Black lives made STEM history

So many inventions you can see

Changed the world for you and me

Moye was born in Germany but has lived in Kansas since childhood. He’s a gospel artist who has been featured on television and in high-profile singing competitions; he has also sung the National Anthem at Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Oklahoma City Thunder games.

Moye describes himself as an enthusiastic advocate for STEM whose love of airplanes inspired him to further pursue his passion. He earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering at Wichita State, with a minor in mathematics, and works for Spirit Aerosystems as a Structural Design Engineer.

