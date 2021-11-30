Woman sentenced to life in ‘carnival mafia’ deaths of Wichita couple

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Texas woman convicted of charges including capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Wichita couple Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter likely will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge sentenced Kimberley Stacey Younger to life without the possibility of parole.

Younger, 55, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced on one count of capital murder in Barton County District Court. The DA’s office said a judge sentenced her to an additional 245 months (20 years, five months) for one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of solicitation to commit murder and one count of theft.

The DA’s office said the sentenced are to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said the Carpenters were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair when they were killed, driven to Arkansas and buried in a shallow grave. In February 2020, Younger pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the case. In December 2019, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence presented in a preliminary hearing for the case against Younger to move forward.

In the December 2019 hearing, one of four others convicted for their connection to the deaths of the Carpenters. said the group, known as “the carnival mafia,” picked out the couple for the crime because they would be easy targets. Investigators said they also found the gun used to kill the Carpenters in Youngers’ backpack.

