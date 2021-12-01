Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a 55-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing south Rock Road.

Police said shortly before 3 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of the crash on Rock Road near Funston, between Harry and Pawnee. They found a 55-year-old woman deceased on the scene. They said the woman was crossing Rock Road in an electric mobility scooter when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Rock Road.

Police said while there are sidewalks along Rock Road, there is no crosswalk in the area. Officers are interviewing witnesses to the incident.

Police are waiting to release the woman’s identification until her next of kin has been notified.

Wichita police say one person has died following a vehicle vs. pedestrian

Wichita police have shut down traffic at Rock Road and Funston Street, due to a crash involving a vehicle that has struck someone.

At least one person has suffered critical injures in the crash.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information about what happened.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.