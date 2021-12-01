Augusta Arts Council holds ceremony unveiling restoration of historic theater’s neon lights

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic theater in south central Kansas has its shine back. The Augusta Arts Council on Tuesday, Nov. 30, held a ceremony to unveil the restoration of the Augusta Theatre’s neon lights.

The theater was one of the first in the nation to be completely illuminated by neon lights, dating bac to 1935, but a storm more than a decade ago damaged the lights until they eventually went out. Augusta’s arts council raised about $12,000 to complete the restoration job.

“We’re very excited to be open again after the pandemic and to be able to bring art to our community again and be in our theater,” said Bob Baugher with the Augusta Arts Council. “I think it’s very nostalgic for the people of the community. It lets everyone know hat we’re here and we’re open.”

The historic theater in Augusta screens movies on Fridays and Saturdays.

