Building You: Boomerang Box aims to bring back former Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boomerang boxes are the creation between a local entrepreneur and an organization called Choose Wichita.

“Boomerangs are people who have roots here in the Wichita area; maybe they were born here, maybe they went to k-12 here. And, in terms of who’s the most likely to move back here, that’s who those people are,” said Meghan Carver, communications director for the Greater Wichita Partnership, which manages ChooseWichita, a talent attraction brand.

Carver added, “We wanted to find a way to engage with that audience in a really meaningful way and thought that the work that ICT Box is doing and what Devon is doing over there, that this would be a great partnership, in order to send a great gift to your friends and family that might’ve moved away.”

Devon Creasman is the founder of ICT Box, a themed-gift box business, which curates goods made by local businesses.

“The mission between ICT Box and Choose Wichita is again to remind people of their roots and their home. I think it’s a really good place to be proud of, and to remind them of that is such an honor for us,” said Creasman.

Each Boomerang Box includes a 12 ounce bag of Reverie Coffee with a custom “Coming Home” label, Lola Candle Co mini candle, Spicy J’s spice seasoning, Cocoa Dolce Caramel Latté Gold Chocolate Bar (full size), three Heartlandia stickers, Choose Wichita marketing materials, including a unique brochure just for box recipients, and a custom postcard from the sender.

Boxes must be ordered by next Wednesday, December 8. Each box is $60 plus shipping.

To order a Boomerang Box, click here.

To learn more about Choose Wichita, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.