Advertisement

Building You: Boomerang Box aims to bring back former Wichitans

By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boomerang boxes are the creation between a local entrepreneur and an organization called Choose Wichita.

“Boomerangs are people who have roots here in the Wichita area; maybe they were born here, maybe they went to k-12 here. And, in terms of who’s the most likely to move back here, that’s who those people are,” said Meghan Carver, communications director for the Greater Wichita Partnership, which manages ChooseWichita, a talent attraction brand.

Carver added, “We wanted to find a way to engage with that audience in a really meaningful way and thought that the work that ICT Box is doing and what Devon is doing over there, that this would be a great partnership, in order to send a great gift to your friends and family that might’ve moved away.”

Devon Creasman is the founder of ICT Box, a themed-gift box business, which curates goods made by local businesses.

“The mission between ICT Box and Choose Wichita is again to remind people of their roots and their home. I think it’s a really good place to be proud of, and to remind them of that is such an honor for us,” said Creasman.

Each Boomerang Box includes a 12 ounce bag of Reverie Coffee with a custom “Coming Home” label, Lola Candle Co mini candle, Spicy J’s spice seasoning, Cocoa Dolce Caramel Latté Gold Chocolate Bar (full size), three Heartlandia stickers, Choose Wichita marketing materials, including a unique brochure just for box recipients, and a custom postcard from the sender.

Boxes must be ordered by next Wednesday, December 8. Each box is $60 plus shipping.

To order a Boomerang Box, click here.

To learn more about Choose Wichita, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby

Latest News

Roy Moye III
4You: Wichitan scores Grammy nomination
Building You: Boomerang Box aims to bring back former Wichitans
Building You: Boomerang Box aims to bring back former Wichitans
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission defers vote on increasing fines
Garett Meyers faces several charges in connection with a DUI crash Thanksgiving night that...
Man charged in deadly Thanksgiving crash in NE Wichita