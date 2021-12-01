Advertisement

Chargers sign Wichita South grad Davontae Harris

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Dec. 1, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Davontae Harris is back on an NFL roster. The Wichita South High School grad signed with the L.A. Chargers Tuesday off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The move puts Harris on his fifth NFL team since the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in 2018. The cornerback also spent time with the Bengals, Broncos and Ravens.

Harris, who played in college for Illinois State before the Bengals drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, saw the most extensive action of his career in 2019 when he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts for the Broncos.

Ahead of the official news that the Chargers had signed him, Harris late Tuesday morning tweeted a motivational message: “Real rewards don’t come without sacrifice. Bet on yourself,” he wrote.

Harris overcame serious injury to be an NFL draft prospect and has stayed driven to keep his professional dreams going.

