Crews battle multiple fires along K-254 in Butler, Sedgwick counties

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are responding to several grass fires along K-254 in Butler and Sedgwick counties.

The fires are mainly along K-254 at the western county line and moving east, according to Butler County dispatchers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a report that the firest may have been intentionally set.

