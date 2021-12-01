Crews battle multiple fires along K-254 in Butler, Sedgwick counties
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are responding to several grass fires along K-254 in Butler and Sedgwick counties.
The fires are mainly along K-254 at the western county line and moving east, according to Butler County dispatchers.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a report that the firest may have been intentionally set.
