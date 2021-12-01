Advertisement

Kansas begins monitoring for omicron variant

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is monitoring for cases of the omicron variant. The agency created a new tab on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday to track cases of the new variant once they are identified in the state.

Kansas is reporting 4,477 news cases of COVID-19 since Monday. There are also 133 new hospitalizations and 19 new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive is now just under 10 percent. Currently, there are no cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. There have been

In Sedgwick County, the positive percentage continues to rise. As of Wednesday, the percent of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is 9.1%. It was 5.8% just 20 days ago.

