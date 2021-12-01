Advertisement

Man charged in deadly Thanksgiving crash in NE Wichita

Garett Meyers faces several charges in connection with a DUI crash Thanksgiving night that killed a Wichita man.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested after a fatal crash Thanksgiving night made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Charges against 37-year-old Garett Meyers include involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and driving with a suspended license. According to the charges, Meyers was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. The booking report from the Sedgwick County Jail also shows officers arrested Meyers on DUI charges after the crash.

Wichita police responded to the two-car crash just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, near 13th and Hillside. They found a 65-year-old man who died from his injuries. A 67-year-old woman who was riding in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police identified the man killed in the crash as Leroy Grim, of Wichita. In court Wednesday, a judge set Meyers’ bond at $250,000.

