Man Found Dead Outside Wichita Nightclub

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to a disturbance at Blu Nightclub just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say they detained a person of interest.

As of 6:45 Wednesday morning, police were still investigating and doing interviews.

The story is still developing.

