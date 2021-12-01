Record highs on the way Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas will experience some very unusual December weather on Thursday with highs in the 75 to 80 degree range. That means many record highs will fall across the state.

Look for sunny skies on Thursday with morning temperatures near 40 degrees. In the afternoon, much of the area will have light southwest winds and highs that will be 30 degrees above average. Records are likely in Wichita, Salina, Goodland, and Dodge City - just to name a few.

A cold front is on the way Friday, but temperatures will continue to be warmer than average.

We are anticipating a return to some typical December likely numbers over the weekend with highs in the 50s. It should remain dry, even though south central Kansas will see an increase in clouds Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 39 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 38 Partly cloudy; gusty winds by afternoon.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 33 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.