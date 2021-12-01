Advertisement

Record highs on the way Thursday

Unusual to say the least for early December
It will be very unusual to see highs near 80 on Thursday.
It will be very unusual to see highs near 80 on Thursday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas will experience some very unusual December weather on Thursday with highs in the 75 to 80 degree range. That means many record highs will fall across the state.

Look for sunny skies on Thursday with morning temperatures near 40 degrees. In the afternoon, much of the area will have light southwest winds and highs that will be 30 degrees above average. Records are likely in Wichita, Salina, Goodland, and Dodge City - just to name a few.

A cold front is on the way Friday, but temperatures will continue to be warmer than average.

We are anticipating a return to some typical December likely numbers over the weekend with highs in the 50s. It should remain dry, even though south central Kansas will see an increase in clouds Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 39 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 38 Partly cloudy; gusty winds by afternoon.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 33 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby

Latest News

Crazy Kansas Weather
Warmer weather returns today
Record highs are likely the next few days.
On the way to record highs
Cooler today, record warmth this week.
Temps tumble a tad today
Staying above normal for awhile
Warmth is here to stay for awhile