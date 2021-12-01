Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission defers vote on increasing fines

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners deferred a vote on Wednesday that would lead to bigger fines for the county’s new gun rule. Commissioners deferred two items.

One would add a class of violations for county codes with a fine of up to $1,000. Currently, the top fine is $500. The second would put a new rule on firing weapons across property lines in that new class with higher fines. That rule came after complaints from derby about backyard shooting ranges.

Commissioners want to take 60 days to further study the increase.

