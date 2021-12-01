Warmer weather returns today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly morning across Kansas with out the door temperatures generally in the 30s. However, later today we will once again find ourselves in record high territory as highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The record high in Wichita today is 71 (1917) and it is going to be a close. Numerous records will fall on Thursday as highs soar into the middle to upper 70s. The record on Thursday in Wichita is 69 (2012) and we should beat it by midday as we climb into the middle 70s during the afternoon.

The warm spell will come to an end this weekend as a cold front moves across Kansas on Friday night. However, high temperatures in the middle 50s keep us slightly above average for early December.

The main weather worry is the noticeable lack of precipitation around the state. Many cities have gone four weeks without any rain or snow, and it may be another week or longer before precipitation comes back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 76.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 73. Mostly sunny, record warmth.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 56. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 55. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 48. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Tue: Low: 30. High: 51. Mostly cloudy and windy.

